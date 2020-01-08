The Debate
The Debate
Salma Hayek Dances To 'loosen Up' For Film Promotions On Jimmy Fallon Show | WATCH

Hollywood News

Salma Hayek recently posted a video of herself dancing in order to loosen up for her film promotions at the Jimmy Fallon Show. Read on to get more details.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, the Mexican and American film actor and producer, took the internet by storm when she walked the 77th Golden Globe Awards. She has been a part of some remarkable movies like Frida, Wild Wild West, In the Time of the Butterflies, and many more. The 53-year-old actor is all geared up for her upcoming film, Like a Boss. She is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and create a buzz among the audience before the movie releases. Salma has a huge fan following on her social media accounts and her recent video has been getting a lot of traction.

Read | Beyonce Gives It Back To Constant Pregnancy Comments Like A Boss

Salma Hayek dances while 'Getting Loose’ 

Salma Hayek appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor took to her social media accounts and posted how she loosened up prepared for the popular show. The show is famous for showing a funny side of celebrity guests as they interact with the host and complete challenges on the show. Dancing is a great way to release stress and that is what Salma Hayek can be seen doing in her video. Watch.

Read | Lady Gaga: Times When She Wore The Most Bizarre Outfits Like A Boss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Salma Hayek walked the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards in LA. The next day, she was expected to be in New York for promotions of her film at the Jimmy Fallon Show. The actor posted another picture of herself where she is seen asking for coffee. The actor is clearly hinting that she is jet-lagged but the video where she is seen shaking a leg proves that she is ready to take on whatever comes her way, just like the title of her movie, Like a Boss! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Tweets from The Jimmy Fallon Show

Read | I Don't Care About Getting Older Anymore: Salma Hayek

Read | Salma Hayek, Blake Lively Hilariously Troll Ryan Reynolds On Birthday

 

 

