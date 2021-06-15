Salma Hayek Gets Ryan Reynolds Out Of "official Sabbatical" In 'Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard'

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is an upcoming action-comedy film that has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. In a recent clip released by the makers, Salma Hayek was seen saving Ryan Reynolds from a shootout situation, indicating that his vacation will go for a toss in the upcoming film. According to the premise of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the character Michael Bryce in the movie, will be trying to take a break from body-guarding only to be sucked back into it by the Kincaid couple.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard new clip released

A new clip from the film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was recently released by Lionsgate Movies, who have bankrolled the project after receiving raving reviews for the original film. This sequel film will also reprise Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L Jackson in key roles as they try to get out of tricky situations involving high-end violence and action sequences. The trailer of the film was released in May 2021 and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans.

In the latest promo clip released, Michael Bryce can be seen relaxing in a beach while being on a sabbatical after a long time. He seems laid back and is shown reading 'The Secret' with voice-cancellation headphones on, leaving him unaware of the utter chaos that is unfolding right behind him. Just when Michael thinks about how enjoyable the vacation is, his earphones are pulled away by Sonia Kincaid, who is trying to rescue him. Michael also reveals that he does not wish to be a part of this mission as he has received a strict order from his psychologist to avoid body-guarding at all costs. Have a look at the latest Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard clip here.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has been directed by Patrick Hughes while the story has been developed by Tom O' Conor. The film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is a sequel to the 2017 film, Hitman’s Bodyguard, which was a major hit amongst the people. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

IMAGE: LIONSGATE MOVIES YOUTUBE

