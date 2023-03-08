Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Others Join The List Of Oscars 2023 Presenters

The Oscars 2023 is just around the corner and The Academy's producers have announced a second round of names who will be presenting the Oscars on the star-studded Sunday night. The new Oscar presenters list includes Halle Bailey, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Danai Gurira, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant.

Meet your second slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DIgTnVrfAk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 7, 2023

The Oscar presenters list that was earlier released included Emily Blunt, Deepika Padukone, Zoe Saldana, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Janelle Monae, and Ariana DeBose. Also, the viewers will get to see Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Troy Kotsur, Riz Ahmed, Jonathan Majors, Donnie Yen, Questlove, and Melissa McCarthy will also present at the Oscars.

This year, all 23 categories will be showcased live at the event. Meanwhile, the academy is regularly releasing updates on the awards show and reportedly more presenters will be announced in the next few days.

Who will be hosting the 95th Academy Awards?

Jimmy Kimmel will be the host at Oscars 2023 and he previously anchored the event in 2017 and 2018. Kimmel was happy to be honoured to host the Oscars for the third time and he was grateful to the producers for asking him to do so. Jimmy's wife, who is the head writer, Molly McNearney, is also the executive producer, alongside Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

Who will be performing at the Oscars in 2023?

Rihanna will be performing her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then, This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once will be performed by Son Lux, David Byrne, and Stephanie Hsu. Meanwhile, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will be performing on Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman. Also, to add to everyone's excitement, Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR will also be performed at the awards show.