Pregnant Rihanna Shares Firstborn's Reaction To Not Being Able To Attend Oscars 2023

Rihanna took to her social media handle and shared two photos, along with a video, of her baby boy. In the post, the Umbrella singer revealed that her son will not be attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony. For the unversed, Rihanna is not only nominated for an Academy Award under the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category, but will also be performing the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song Lift Me Up live.

In the first photo shared by the Work singer, we could see her son pouting while looking at the camera from his bed. In the video, Rihanna's little boy reacted to her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up. In the end she shared a photo of the very same moment as her baby carefully watched his mother in the video.

Rihanna captioned her Instagram post, "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him", and added, "swipe for tb of my fat man". After the Oscar nominee shared the post, several celebrities took to the comments section and reacted. Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky commented, "MR MAYERS" with a heart emoji, while supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote, "Can’t wait mommmyyyyy". Even model-actress Cara Delevingne reacted to the news and commented, "That face", followed by heart emojis.

Rihanna to perform at Oscars 2023

The Only Girl singer is all set for the 95th Oscars ceremony. Her track Lift Me Up from the MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is competing at the Academy Awards under the Best Original Song (Motion PIcture) category. The singer's firstborn will not be able to attend the Oscars with her. Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child and will be performing the Oscar-nominated song for the live audience on March 13 (IST).

There are reports that Rihanna will be marrying A$AP Rocky before the birth of her second baby.