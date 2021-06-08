Salma Hayek Promotes 'The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard' By Dancing On A Britney Spears' Song

Salma Hayek took to her Instagram on June 8 to share a dance video as she announced the #hitmanschallenge. The video showcases Salma Hayek dancing to the tunes of Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. She is accompanied by her hair and makeup team as she grooves to the music. Salma Hayek posted the video to announce a dance challenge promoting her upcoming movie The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard.

She posted the video with the caption, "Show me your #hitmanschallenge baby!". Further, she added that she'll be watching all the videos and gave credits for the song. She also extended gratitude to her team members for dancing with her. Hayek’s outfit for the occasion was relaxed and simple. She opted for a soft black V-neck top and flared bottoms. She accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings. Salma Hayek in The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard will reprise her role of Sonia.

Fans in a huge number lauded Salma Hayek for her dancing skills. Sabrina Carpenter, Naomi Campbell, and Gizele Thakral were in complete awe of her performance. Gizele Thakral commented, "That leg flip was..." and added a series of emoticons. Several other users also complimented her on her flips and head rolls.

About The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant can be seen reprising their roles as Michael Bryce, Darius Kincaid, Sonia Kincaid, and Seifert in the upcoming action flick. Joining The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard new cast is Morgan Freeman, along with Antonio Banderas, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, and Blake Ritson. Helmed by Patrick Hughes, the screenplay is penned by writer Tom O'Connor along with Phillip and Brandon Murphy. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was originally slated to arrive in August 2020. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard will now release on June 16, 2021.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer

The trailer highlights Hayek's Sonia Kincaid will be at the center of the upcoming venture. The trailer gives a glimpse that Reynolds' character is forced into going back to becoming a bodyguard after Kincaid's husband, the titular Hitman disappears under mysterious circumstances. There are shots where Reynolds' Michael Bryce is seen accepting the fact that he has to go back to his old ways while it also indicates that Bryce and Mrs. Kincaid will be plotting and executing an elaborate plan to rescue Jackson's outlaw character from the hands of the film's antagonist, Aristotle Papadopolous

