Sam Elliott, Faith Hill And Tim McGraw To Cast In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel, ‘1883'

Yellowstone is one of the highly loved American drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that featured some of the prolific actors namely Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. As the series was recently renewed for the fourth season, the makers have announced a prequel to the series named 1883. According to the reports by Variety, the prequel will feature Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the lead and it is expected to begin filming this year.

Yellowstone prequel, 1883's shooting to begin this year

Paramount Network recently made an announcement that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have worked together in several music albums, will be joining Sam Elliott as some of the lead cast members to Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 will feature on Paramount’s new streaming service backed by 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The prequel will follow the Dutton family’s journey through the Great Plains and is described as “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”.

While speaking about how Taylor creates amazing dramas with creativity, Tim McGraw stated, “This is truly a dream job. Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”.

Adding to it, Faith Hill also mentioned how it was an “opportunity of a lifetime” and stated, “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”.

On the other hand, Sam Elliott also praised the writing skills of the creator, Taylor Sheridan and added, “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883 and I’m honored to be a part of it.”.

Tim McGraw and Faith hill will be essaying the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch while Elliott will be featured as Shea Brennan, “a tough cowboy with some underlying melancholy to be revealed as he guides the emigranrs from Texas to Montana.”.

