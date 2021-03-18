Sam Heughan Says Tom Buckingham And James Bond Are 'kind Of In The Same World'

Scottish actor, producer, author and entrepreneur, Sam Heughan is reportedly Bond 007 fans' favourite for becoming the next James Bond. The Scottish actor made his debut with Starz time travel drama series Outlander in 2013. Ever since that, Heughan has been pointed by James Bond fans for carrying forward the character after Daniel Craig. Heughan also appeared recently as Tom Buckingham in the action film SAS: Red Notice.

The next James Bond

James Bond actor Daniel Craig is set to retire after the release of No Time To Die later this year. Sam Heughan, in an interview with The Independent, spoke about his character Tom Buckingham from SAS: Red Notice and compared it to the iconic character James Bond. The 40-year-old said that it is hard to look at his movie and compare the two characters since they both are in a somewhat similar world. He further said that Tom Buckingham's character is based on the reality of how the military and government operates and therefore continued that Tom Buckingham is a more authentic character and also that Bond is a lot heightened.

When asked about the rumours of being the next James Bond, Heughan said that he does not know if such conversation is going on apart from the media. He also added that he thinks James Bond is an incredible franchise as well as a character, therefore he would definitely jump at it. The actor, at last, said that he still feels that Tom Buckingham is an equally interesting character and maybe in the future it would have a franchise in its name.

Actors who have played James Bond

The character, James Bond, is played by eight actors till the date. Originally Barry Nelson was the first man to play James Bond. Eight years later came the most popular James Bond, Sean Connery. Along with Sean Connery, Bob Simons also played James Bond in the same movie as him. In 1967, David Niven played the role of James Bond in 1967's Casino Royale. George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan played James Bond before Daniel Craig who entered the franchise in 2005.

Promo Image Source: Sam Heughan's Instagram