Sam Raimi Updates About Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange 2'; Reveals Shoot Details

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last month and paved the way for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to take the centre stage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie' trailer gave a glimpse into how the Sorcerer Supreme will manage and control the chaos of the Multiverse. Last month, Doctor Strange 2 underwent significant reshoots and also the movie's release date was postponed. Director Sam Raimi in a recent interview with Variety opened up about whether the movie was complete and gave more details about it.

Sam Raimi reveals if Doctor Strange 2 is completed

In an interview with Variety, Sam Rami answered whether Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was complete and said, "I wish I knew the answer to that question. I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could."

More about Doctor Strange 2

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie also featured Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme from the fourth episode of What If..? coming face to face with Sorcerer Supreme. The episode tells a tragic love story in which Strange attempts to use magic to prevent his girlfriend Palmer's death, which in turn makes him evil. The episode was titled What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?.

The trailer of Multiverse Of Madness also featured Wanda Maximoff after the event of WandaVision. Several fan theories suggest that Wanda could be the antagonist in the movie and as per Digital Spy, in the movie, "Dr Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil." Also in the trailer, Wanda could be seen channelling her Scarlet Witch avatar and performing a ritual. Doctor Strange 2 will be released on May 6, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@marvel