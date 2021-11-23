Sandra Bullock Gives Fans Hint About Which Superhero Film She Turned Down On Son's Advice

Sandra Bullock recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about several aspects of her life including the fact that she was offered a superhero film. She mentioned that she turned it down as her son, Louis asked her not to do it and revealed that it was not a Marvel film. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film, The Unforgivable.

Sandra Bullock reveals she turned down superhero movie

In the most recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Bird Box actor mentioned that she was once offered a role in a superhero film, but turned it down on her son's advice. She said, "I was approached for something that wasn't Marvel, but my son said not to do it." The 57-year-old actor mentioned that he son was right and that she watched the film later and thought it was 'unfortunate'. She told Jimmy Kimmel, "It was kind of in the place that Louis felt I shouldn't be and he was actually right. I saw it when it came out and I was like, 'Ooo! That's unfortunate.'" Although the actor did not reveal the name of the film, she did give the audience some clues. She mentioned that her son was 6-years-old at the time and is now 11. However, she said, "I forget their ages often, so it could've been 4, it could've been 7 or 8." Regardless, she was sure that 'the internet will' figure it out.

The host of the show also spoke to the actor about some unconfirmed rumours regarding her appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man film as Madame Web. The actor mentioned that she has 'never been approached by Marvel' and said, "I don't think I'm Marvel material." The actor is currently awaiting the release of The Unforgivable, in which she will star alongside Jon Bernthal, Viola Davis and others. Speaking about the film Sandra said, "I love a great thrill, in which you have to put the puzzle pieces together." The actor takes on the role of a criminal, who spent 20 years behind bars for murdering a police officer and her life once she is released from jail.

