Sarah Jessica Parker And Chris Noth Reunite On The Sets Of 'Sex And The City' Reboot

It has been 11 years since the audience has seen their favourite characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes on screen. Ever since it was announced that the American comedy-drama series Sex And The City will be back, fans of the show eagerly wait for every single update about the HBO show. Recently, new pictures from the sets of SATC reboot tilted And Just Like That began surfacing on the internet, and they featured Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with her love interest Mr Big (Chris Noth) on the streets of New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth reunite for SATC reboot

Sex and the City reboot in New York on Monday morning - sollte man lieber lassen 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EiOsfto881 — meganuni1 (@meganuni11) August 2, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted shooting for the upcoming Sex And The City reboot tilted And Just Like That on the streets of New York City. SJP was spotted wearing fancy headgear along with a floor-length polka-dot skirt, and a formfitting blouse. She paired the outfit with jewel-embellished stilettos. Meanwhile, Chris Noth wore a dark blue suit.

More about Sex And The City reboot

The revival series was announced by Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker herself via her Instagram in January 2021. However, the original cast member Kim Cattrall chose not to return for the reboot. The 10 half-hour-long episodes will follow the lives of the three original gal pals, now in their 50s, who explore love, life, and friendship in the city of New York. The series is set to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Why is Samantha not there in the 'Sex and The City' reboot?

Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall has decided not to return to the reboot series of SATC. The rumours about Cattrall and Parker's feud have been floating around for a long time that might have pushed Cattrall to not returning to the series. Fans were disappointed when Cattrall informed that she had put her foot down and would not be returning to the franchise. In an interview with Daily Mail in 2019, Kim addressed the rumours about her diva behaviour and her extreme demands on the sets of SATC, to which the actress said that her only demand was to not make a third SATC movie.

SJP and Kim Cattrall's feud further escalated when Kim called out SJP through her Instagram post after Parker tried to reach out to Kim after her brother's death. Kim in the post wrote, "My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl persona."

