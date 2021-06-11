Sarah Jessica Parker Gives A Peak Of Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment From 'Sex And The City'

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is popularly known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit show Sex and the City. As the Sex and the City reboot has been announced, the actor gave her fans a glimpse of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment and penned a note that is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos from an evening stroll through New York City's West Village neighbourhood, which led her to the apartment building that served as the exterior for her character's residence. She also mentioned Michael Patrick King, the executive producer on the original Sex and the City who will continue in that role for HBO Max's 10-episode revival series And Just Like That. She wrote, “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified. X, SJ”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with their reactions. Some of the users could not stop gushing on the post, while some shared many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Carrie Bradshaw is BACK”. Another user wrote, “best show ever literally watching it for the millionth time right now as I type this”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Sex and the City reunion

In January, HBO Max announced the reboot of Sex and the City. Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, said in a statement that she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies. She said, "I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them”. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will also reprise their roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, in the SATC reboot cast. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the show, will not be reprising her role.

