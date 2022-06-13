Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up On Her Rift With Kim Cattrall; 'No Longer Felt Comfortable'

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her fallout with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, detailing why the latter wasn't a part of And Just Like That, the SATC revival series that premiered on HBO Max. In an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah maintained that while it's 'very hard' to talk about her and Kim's situation, she wanted to shed light on how it wasn't a 'catfight' as the media portrayed it.

"There has been one person talking," Sarah said and continued to detail the beginning of their rift in 2017 when plans for a third Sex and the City movie were scrapped. She said that the studio wasn't able to meet Kim Cattrall's contract demands, and didn't 'feel comfortable' meeting where she wanted to meet.

She said that the others also opted out of the film owing to Kim's absence and things fell apart. However, she defended her former colleague and stated, "Every actor has a right to ask for things, to have a contract that feels good to them," and continued "I never would have disputed that because, frankly, that’s not my business. Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

After the instance, Sarah states there were a lot of 'public conversations' about how Kim felt about the show and her co-stars. In 2017, Cattrall was seen telling Piers Morgan that she was 'never friends' with other women, something that Parker refutes.

Parker said that it was 'painful' for her to see someone talk in that manner. "I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful."

For the unversed, Kim's character Samantha was written out of the 2021 sequel series And Just Like That, with Parker maintaining that they didn't mean to 'slam her' but just 'learn' how 'enough is enough'.

