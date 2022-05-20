Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her 25th anniversary with her husband Matthew Broderick. The couple tied the knot on May 19, 1997 and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. The much-loved pair is blessed with three children, son James Wilkie, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

To mark the special occasion, the All Roads Lead to Rome actor took to her social media handle and shared an unseen monochromatic picture with her husband and a photo of her wedding invitation card. Along with the photo, she penned a heartwarming note for the Ferris Bueller's Day Off artiste.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares a photo of her wedding invite

On Friday, Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram handle and dropped two photos. The first picture is a black-and-white photo where Sarah is seen adorably leaning on her husband as the couple shared a warm hug. The second picture featured a snapshot of her and Broderick's wedding invitation card. "Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997, at 6:30 P.M.," the invite read. Sharing the pictures, the actor penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote:

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and flooded the Hollywood star with congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote "@sarahjessicaparker Wedded Bliss! Congratulations to the both of you, a true meaning of the word, Marriage. Cheers to Eternity 🥂💍". Another wrote, "Cheers to you both."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's show

Earlier, Sarah took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the couple's play. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption "A classic American comedy. A legendary playwright. An actor whom I get to love onstage and off 2 actors, 6 roles

Neil Simon's comedy about love, marriage, children and all the absurdity and heartbreak that can happen in suite 719. Plaza Suite is back on Broadway. Starring Matthew Broderick and his wife. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey I feel I've waited a lifetime.X, SJ. 17 week limited run at Hudson Theatre beginning March 13th following a pre-Broadway run at Boston's @EmersonColonial "

Here, take a look at the post: