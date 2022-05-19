Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Hasn't Contacted Chris Noth Since His Alleged Sexual Assault

Sarah Jessica Parker recently revealed that she hasn't been in touch with former Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth following his sexual misconduct allegations. In a recent interview with The Hollywood reporter, Sarah said she's not ready to talk about Noth's allegations, which surfaced last year when multiple women spoke up about their encounters with him.

Sarah Jessica Parker says she hasn't contacted Chris Noth since assault allegations

In her statement, Sarah mentioned, "I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it," and continued, "But I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer," she continued, adding, "I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just…" She also denied being in contact with Chris ever since the accusations surfaced.

Back in December, Parkar, along with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, released a statement on Noth's allegations, stating that they support the women who've shared their experiences. It read, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Chris Noth's character Mr Big was also killed off from the reboot of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That. Noth, however, denied these allegations, stating that they're 'categorically false' and added that his encounters with the women were 'consensual'.

He said, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross," and further mentioned, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Apart from being removed from SATC, Noth was also removed from the CBS series The Equalizer, while his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, also severed ties with him. For the uninitiated, Sarah and Chris Noth starred a Carrie and Big throughout Sex and the City's six seasons and two movies. Their onscreen chemistry was lauded by fans ever since the show's inception.

(IMAGE: AP)