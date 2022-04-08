Last Updated:

Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive For COVID-19; 'Plaza Suite' Cancels Performance

Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19, with the makers of her broadway show 'Plaza Suite' cancelling its upcoming performance.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sarah Jessica Parker

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SARAHJESSICAPARKER


Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19, with the makers of her broadway show Plaza Suite cancelling its upcoming performance. The Sex And The City star, alongside her husband and broadway co-actor Matthew Broderick, came under the virus' radar, producers of the show revealed in a tweet. 

Makers further apologised to fans for any inconvenience caused and detailed the course of future performances. The limited engagement show officially opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre and is said to run through June 26.

Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to their Twitter handles recently, the producers on the Neil Simon show released a statement that read, "Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis," and added, "With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight’s performance of Plaza Suite is cancelled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members.”

READ | Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist chatter' over 'And Just Like That' cast's looks

Further wishing both Sarah and Matthew a speedy recovery, the statement continued, "Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund." Take a look. 

Parker’s costar and partner Broderick had tested positive for the virus last week, with Michael McGrath being roped in as his replacement. The play has been directed by John Benjamin Hickey and written by Simon. It chronicles three couples staying at the Plaza Hotel. 

READ | 'Hocus Pocus 2’: Disney+ reveals first look of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker starrer

Its official synopsis reads- 

"Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials — if only they can get her out of the bathroom."

Plaza Suite also marked the first time Sarah and Broderick shared a Broadway stage since 1996’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The duo shares son James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta. Meanwhile, Sarah's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That has also been renewed for a second season by streamer HBO Max. 

READ | Sarah Jessica Parker felt ‘responsible’ for Willie Garson's health amid his cancer battle

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SARAHJESSICAPARKER)

READ | Sarah Jessica Parker reveals how she would feel about Kim Cattrall's return to 'SATC'
READ | 'And Just Like That': Sarah Jessica Parker starrer renewed for season 2; details inside
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND