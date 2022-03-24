'And Just Like That': Sarah Jessica Parker Starrer Renewed For Season 2; Details Inside

The much-loved Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, is coming for a second season, as announced by streamer HBO Max recently. The series, whose finale aired earlier in February, became one of the most viewed shows on the streaming service and bagged a spot among their top ten across all movies and series, according to Deadline.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis from the original series, which was about their characters' journey as they traversed through complicated lives and relationships in their 30s, the reboot saw the changes they've gone through as they tackle their 50s.

Series executive producer Michael Patrick King expressed excitement for the upcoming season, quipping that the show's team is thrilled. He said in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back,”

HBO Max's head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, further added, "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

The series has previously faced challenges owing to Chris Noth's (husband of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw) sexual assault charges. He was supposed to make a special appearance in the season finale, however, a decision to edit him out was taken. The show's beloved member, Willie Garson, also passed away last year due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

