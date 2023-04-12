Sarah Paulson Talks About How She Ensured Pedro Pascal Doesn't Starve

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson recently revealed that she gave a part of her salary to Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal and Paulson have been friends for the last three decades. Paulson said during an interview that there were times when Pedro Pascal was a struggling actor, and he could not even feed himself.

Sarah told Esquire that they met while attending the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City. The 48-year-old actress said that Pascal moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue an acting career, which the Hollywood star has also been vocal about. After catching a few breaks with Undressed, Touched by an Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pascal still struggled with paying the bills, said the Run actress. She then revealed she would give Pascal her ‘per diem’ salary from a job she held then to help feed The Last of Us star.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” said Sarah Paulson. The American Crime Story actress then added that she is glad Pedro Pascal is doing well. Pascal is currently leading two of the biggest shows, namely HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Sarah Paulson on Pedro Pascal taking the reins from classic actors

The Ratched actress said that Pedro Pascal has the quality of someone you just want to see succeed. Sarah added that he can carry on the legacy of stars such as Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson. She added that this optimism about Pascal makes her think that it’s a sign of him being a ‘major movie star.’ The Mandalorian actor is currently slated to see the premiere of his short film with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar titled Strange Way of Life at Cannes Film Festival next month.