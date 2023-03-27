Jimmy Shergill Reacts To Fan Who Says He Looks Like The Last Of Us Actor Pedro Pascal

Indian actor Jimmy Shergill recently reacted to his comparison on social media with actor Pedro Pascal. Many fans seem to be in agreement that Jimmy Shergill shares a resemblance with The Last of Us actor. The Tanu Weds Manu actor apparently found the comparison to be flattering.

A fan made a tweet by sharing both Pascal and Shergill’s pictures. He wrote in the caption, “Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kinda confused.” The Mel Karade Rabba actor retweeted the tweet and gave his regards over the claim that he looks like the Narcos actor.

My regards to her 🙏🤗 https://t.co/bJMdhhp8g2 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) March 26, 2023

Many fans also took to Twitter in order to confirm, and even discard the comparisons. While some fans agreed that the actor looks like Pedro Pascal, others agreed that Shergill is a unique actor alongside whom anyone pales in comparison. While one fan said, “Jimmy is better,” another said, “Jimmy Shergill is one original piece. Comparing him with someone else is completely absurd.”

Pedro Pascal appears in The Last of Us

Actor Pedro Pascal is currently enjoying a resurgence as he currently plays the role of Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series is based on the game by Naughty Dog studios with the same name. The Last of Us follows the story of Joel, who is protecting a girl named Ellie. It is believed that Ellie holds the cure to the fungal infection that is transforming humans into dangerous autonomous creatures. Pascal has also appeared in the likes of The Mandalorian, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Jimmy Shergill’s career

The 52-year-old actor started her career in 1996 with the film Maachis. He was subsequently seen in films such as Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Hum Tum, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu, and more. The actor also became a prominent star in the Punjabi film industry, with films such as Shareek, Bailaras, Aa Gaye Munde U.K. De, Rangeelay, Jindua, and Tera Mera Ki Rishta among others.