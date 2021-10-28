Sarah Rafferty Joins The Cast Of Medical Drama Television Series 'Chicago Med'

As the seventh season of the American medical drama TV series, Chicago Med began airing on September 22, 2021, the makers have recently made a thrilling piece of the announcement that Sarah Rafferty will be essaying a recurring role of Dr Blake in the show.

Chicago Med is quite popular among the audience and is currently running its seventh season with another season already renewed for the upcoming year. The series has been created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead and it follows the lives of the doctors and nurses posted at the emergency department of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Suits actor Sarah Rafferty shares words of gratitude for having her on the show

According to the reports by Deadline, Sarah Rafferty, along with another artist, Lily Harris has joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med. It was also revealed that Rafferty will be essaying the role of Dr Pamela Blake who is a renowned transplant surgeon in the show while Lily Harris will be making her acting debut by essaying the role of Astrid Meadows, a young patient with hallucinations.

As the news about Suits actor joining the cast of Chicago Med surfaced among the fans, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude towards the makers of the show for having her on board. In the latest Instagram post, Sarah Rafferty shared a glimpse of her character, Dr Pamela Blake from the show who can be seen wearing a doctor's coat with Gaffney Chicago Medical Center printed on it. She can also be seen carrying her identity card in the pocket while depicting an intense expression on her face.

In the caption, she thanked NBC's Chicago Med for having her on board and wrote a note of gratitude stating, "This is your insta warning, lots of ‘Chicago is so pretty’ content to follow…once a tourist always a tourist, even when I’m officially a commuter. Thank you to the lovelies at @nbconechicago for having me." (sic)

Chicago Med 7 cast

The popular cast members of the latest season of the show include actors namely Nick Gehlfuss as Dr Will Halstead, Brian Tee as LCDR Dr Ethan Choi, Torrey DeVitto as Dr Natalie, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles, Dominic Rains as Dr Crockett Marcel, Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer, among others.

Image: Instagram/@iamsarahgrafferty