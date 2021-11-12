Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift, Jonathan Majors Chest Bump In New Promo, Here's Why

Taylor Swift is currently gearing up to appear on the sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live and was seen chest-bumping Jonathan Majors, who will also appear on the show in a short promo shared on social media. In the promo, The Harder They Fall actor and Swift share a moment in the video, after they, along with other SNL cast members, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang manage to deliver a line correctly. Swift just released the re-recorded version of her hit album, Red, which included 30 songs from the artist.

Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors chest bump in the promo video of Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors attempted to announce Majors' hosting gig at SNL in an extremely unique manner. They each said one word and together made a sentence, making them all static that they had finally managed to get it right. Bryant joked that it took 27 attempts for the quartet to get the line correct. At the end of the short clip, Yang shouted, "nailed it," as Majors and Swift chest bumped each other to celebrate.

Yes, there will be music!

Jonathan Majors hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/HpgqNjeYtf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2021

Taylor Swift will be the Saturday Night Live musical guest for the upcoming episode and Bryant and Yang joked in the promo that they would both be performing their very own unreleased songs on the show. Swift also had a hilarious reply and said, "I’ll also be doing music, If there’s time, after theirs." This was when Majors chimed in and asked Yang and Bryant to check with the producers if the episode had a musical lineup. He said, “Guys, do you want to check with the producers?”

Red (Taylor’s Version) released on November 12, and fans are thrilled to hear old favourites including I Knew You Were Trouble, 22 and Red. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer uploaded two stills from the all-new album, in which she can be seen posing in a red car. In the caption of the image she wrote, "Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now."

