Taylor Swift Drops Re-recorded ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album; Says 'uncovering Lost Art'

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor’s Version), which comes as a re-recorded version of the 2012 Red album has been released. The 30-track album is an amalgamation of the singer's iconic tracks, including heartbreak anthems, love ballads and more. The album comes a week ahead of its stipulated release date of November 19 and features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Making the announcement on her social media handles, Taylor called Red (Taylor’s Version) an experience of "uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way". After releasing a rendition of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, Swift made a similar announcement for Red, noting that the previously unreleased, “from the vault” tracks will also be a part of it.

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor’s Version) album released

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 12, the Bad Blood singer uploaded two stills from the album, wherein she can be seen posing in a red car. The photos exude vintage vibes which are in sync with the album's theme, which comprises mellow tracks like All Too Well, I Almost Do, Begin Again among others. For the caption, she wrote, "Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.". Take a look.

The original album comprised 16 songs on the standard version, while the deluxe version had 22 songs. According to Hollywood Reporter, the singer also appeared on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' respective late-night shows to promote her album. Along with this, Taylor's short film All Too Well, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink will also be released shortly.

The album had been announced in August this year, with Taylor mentioning," I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good & right." She further thanked the artists collaborating with her in the album and noted, "We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones(songs) too since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAYLOR SWIFT)