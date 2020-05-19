Scarface Star Geno Silva Passes Away At Age 72 Due To Complications From Dementia

Actor Geno Silva, who was popular for playing a prominent role in the movie Scarface, has died of complications related to dementia at age 72. He took his last breath on May 9 at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the complications from frontotemporal degeneration are supposed to be the main cause of his death. Frontotemporal degeneration is a form of dementia that can be deadly at times. His family spoke to a news publishing house and confirmed the death of Geno Silva.

Also Read | Michael McCaskey, Who Succeeded Halas As Bears' Leader, Dies

Also Read | American Comedic Improv-style Actor Fred Willard Dies At 86

Scarface actor, Geno Silva dies at 72

Silva was a part of the film industry for more than four decades. He managed to gain mainstream popularly for playing the role of the Skull, the hitman who takes out Tony Montana (Al Pacino) in the popular Brian De Palma-directed film, Scarface. Geno Silva’s character does not speak a word as he brings down Montana with the help of a shotgun at the end in the classic movie. Some of his most popular works include films like the 1981 released musical drama, Zoot Suit, Amistad, Jurassic Park: The Lost World and more. He was also a known identity on television screens, with roles in popular shows like Key West, Texas Ranger, Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice and others. A huge number of his fans have been sharing their views about the actor on their respective social media handles.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Trolled For Remark On 'Roadies'; Says 'Was Just Taking A Stand'

About Scarface

Scarface is a popular American crime drama film that was directed by Brian De Palma. This film was released in the year 1983 and it has still managed to stay fresh in the minds of the viewers. The film is considered to be as one of the most iconic crime thrillers on the current generation. It starred popular faces of the industry including actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, F. Murray Abraham, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Universal has announced that the studio is in progress to make a new version of the film. The studio started the new movie is neither going to be a sequel nor a remake. They mentioned that the film will take iconic elements from the older version. The points that will be taken from the previous parts include the basic premise of the film: A man who becomes a kingpin as he tries to fulfil his quest for the American Dream. Martin Bregman who has produced the 1983 film is also going to produce this version along with a screenplay written by David Ayer.

Also Read | Disha Patani & Other B-town Divas Who Played Noteworthy Leading Ladies In Biopics

Also Read | Man Dies Due To COVID-19 In Bihar, State Tally Surges To 1,326 With 148 New Cases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.