Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Trolled For Remark On 'Roadies'; Says 'Was Just Taking A Stand'

Earlier in March 2020, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm, but for all the wrong reasons. She was trolled on the internet for her remark during an episode of the popular youth-based show, Roadies. Many called her a 'fake feminist'. Recently, when a leading news portal asked her to comment on it, Neha Dhupia recalled the trolls and said that she was just taking a stand against violence. Read on to know what she has to say about it.

Neha Dhupia recalls the trolling incident

Recently, actor Neha Dhupia recalled the trolling incident and said that nobody likes to be trolled. She added that there is no shying away from the fact that for no fault, an individual wakes up to a hurl of insults. She also added that the trolls not only take an individual down, but they also take personal jabs on the family. Further, she mentioned that she was taking a stand and everything that she had to say was put out in her statement. The report quoted her saying that she will always take a stand against domestic violence.

For the unversed, in one of the episodes of Roadies, Neha lashed out at a contestant, who revealed that he had slapped a girl after he found out she was cheating on him with five other boys. While schooling him, Neha said, "It is her choice. May be the problem is with you. If she is cheating, maybe it is because she is feeling threatened by you. Nobody gives you a f****** right to slap a girl."

The 39-year-old actor's statement didn't go down well with the Twitterati as they called her a "hypocrite" and a "fake feminist". After a couple of days, Neha came forward and shared an official statement against the trolls. Many industry peers came in her support including actors such as Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu among many others.

In the same interview, she also opened up about working in Roadies. She said that Roadies has taken her to some of the most fabulous places in and around the country. She has met some exciting and fresh talents that aspire to be on the show. While praising the other leaders, she said that her five years have been splendid. Recently, MTV Roadies held its first virtual audition, in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. Talking about the response, the Action Replayy actor said that the numbers of entries they got are crazy.

