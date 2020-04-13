Scarface Fun Facts And Trivia Information That You Need To Check Out

Scarface is among the biggest hits of Al Pacino. Scarface is still a gem among movies and it starred Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steve Bauer in lead roles. The story revolves around Tony Montana (played by Pacino), who builds a strong empire in Miami. Did you know that the movie’s total body count is 42? Read Scarface’s interesting facts and trivia below.
Scarface trivia:
- In the scene where Tony is in the bathtub watching TV, he says to Manny, "Look at dem pelicans fly." This is the line that was practised with a language coach to get the Cuban accent right.
- Despite the title, Tony Montana is called "Scarface" only once throughout the movie, and that too in Spanish "Cara cicatriz.”
- Large portions of the movie were shot in Los Angeles, California, standing in for Miami, Florida. This was done because production would have been threatened by protests from angry Cuban-Americans over the film's subject matter.
- Oliver Stone named Tony Montana after his favourite football player, Joe Montana.
- In the film, Tony's "little friend" refers to his M16 with an M203 40mm grenade launcher attached to the barrel.
- Brian De Palma liked the script so much that he dropped out of directing Flashdance (1983) to direct this one.
- According to producer Martin Bregman, the only shot removed from the "chainsaw scene" was a dismembered arm hanging from the shower curtain rod because it was too gruesome.
- The film’s total body count is 42
- Tony Montana's frequently uses "maricón," which is a homophobic slur.
- Tony Montana breaks all the rules Frank tells him at the Babylon Club.
- John Travolta was considered for the role of Manny Ribera
- Tony Montana's Porsche is an early 928 model.
- To help with his role, Al Pacino asked Director of Photography John A. Alonzo (who spent the majority of his childhood in Mexico) to talk to him in Spanish.
- F. Murray Abraham and Al Pacino worked together in this film after ten years. They also starred in Serpico in 1973.
- Al Pacino used Meryl Streep's portrayal of an immigrant in Sophie's Choice (1982) as an inspiration for the role of Tony.
