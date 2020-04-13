Scarface Fun Facts And Trivia Information That You Need To Check Out

Scarface is among the biggest hits of Al Pacino. Scarface is still a gem among movies and it starred Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steve Bauer in lead roles. The story revolves around Tony Montana (played by Pacino), who builds a strong empire in Miami. Did you know that the movie’s total body count is 42? Read Scarface’s interesting facts and trivia below.

Scarface trivia:

In the scene where Tony is in the bathtub watching TV, he says to Manny, "Look at dem pelicans fly." This is the line that was practised with a language coach to get the Cuban accent right.

Despite the title, Tony Montana is called "Scarface" only once throughout the movie, and that too in Spanish "Cara cicatriz.”

Large portions of the movie were shot in Los Angeles, California, standing in for Miami, Florida. This was done because production would have been threatened by protests from angry Cuban-Americans over the film's subject matter.

Oliver Stone named Tony Montana after his favourite football player, Joe Montana.

In the film, Tony's "little friend" refers to his M16 with an M203 40mm grenade launcher attached to the barrel.

Brian De Palma liked the script so much that he dropped out of directing Flashdance (1983) to direct this one.

According to producer Martin Bregman, the only shot removed from the "chainsaw scene" was a dismembered arm hanging from the shower curtain rod because it was too gruesome.

The film’s total body count is 42

Tony Montana's frequently uses "maricón," which is a homophobic slur.

Tony Montana breaks all the rules Frank tells him at the Babylon Club.

John Travolta was considered for the role of Manny Ribera

Tony Montana's Porsche is an early 928 model.

To help with his role, Al Pacino asked Director of Photography John A. Alonzo (who spent the majority of his childhood in Mexico) to talk to him in Spanish.

F. Murray Abraham and Al Pacino worked together in this film after ten years. They also starred in Serpico in 1973.

Al Pacino used Meryl Streep's portrayal of an immigrant in Sophie's Choice (1982) as an inspiration for the role of Tony.

