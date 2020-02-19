'The Age Gap Was Difficult', Says Al Pacino's Girlfriend Meital Dohan Over Break-up

Israeli actor Meital Dohan has confirmed that she has broken up with Al Pacino. Earlier, it was reported that the two of them have separated as Al Pacino showed up alone at the Oscars red carpet event earlier this month. The couple's separation has now been confirmed by the 40-year-old Meital Dohan. Meital Dohan in an interview with Isreal's leading daily revealed some details about their break up.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Also Read: Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

This is what Meital Dohan said about Al Pacino

Dohan said that the reason behind their breakup is mainly due to the huge 39-year age gap between the two of them. Meital Dohan also said that it was too hard to be with a man who was so old. She further added saying that the age gap is difficult. She also said that she tried to deny it earlier but then he was already an elderly man. Even with all her love it did not last, said Meital Dohan.

Meital Dohan also opened up about the gifts that Al Pacino gave her while they were going out. She revealed saying that in their two-year relationship Al Pacino only bought her flowers.

After all this, Dohan hopes that the two of them can stay friends even if they are not together. She also spoke about the fight that she had with Al Pacino after which she left him. Meital added that, in spite of the fight, she still loves and appreciates Al Pacino and would be glad to be there for him whenever he needs her. Meital believes that it was her honour to be a part of Al Pacino's legacy. She also expressed how glad she was that the relationship happened between the two of them.

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Name Of The Bollywood Actors Who According To Her Should Date

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.