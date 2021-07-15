Scarlett Johansson Dishes On Her Unconventional Pandemic Wedding With Comedian Colin Jost

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had one the most unforgettable and special Hollywood weddings. After dating for about two years, the couple tied the knot in October 2020 in New York in the middle of the ongoing pandemic. While the wedding was a 'little stressful' for the couple, Johansson recently opened up about how their wedding went exactly how it was planned.

Scarlett Johansson on her pandemic wedding with Colin Jost

The Black Widow actor appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers where she talked about the pandemic wedding with her husband Colin Jost. In attendance of only close family and friends, the couple exchanged vows at Johansson's home in Palisades, New York. Revealing more details about her wedding, she said, ''We were so just happy. Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful''. The actor confirmed that the wedding panned out just how they planned it. Despite most of their guests' age being in their 90s, the couple made sure everyone could attend the special wedding.

She jokingly said, ''He has several people who are in their 90s, the Josts live forever, they live so long. They are lively and vibrant. We wanted to take every precaution that we could. We had masks made with 'Josts 2021' written on them and looking back at the photos, it is weird''. She continued, ''It was small and beautiful. We were happy to see people that we had not seen in a long time. We just felt very fortunate to get together like that. It felt like how it was supposed to be, minus the face mask''.

More on Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost relationship

The couple met each other on Saturday Night Live in 2010, however, rumours of their relationship started swirling in 2017 after several reports surfaced about them kissing backstage. In November 2017, the couple made their relationship public after attending the 2017 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. After attending several galas together, the actress was spotted flaunting her engagement ring in 2019 and got married in 2020. The couple will be welcoming their first child together later this year. While this is Colin's first wedding, Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

