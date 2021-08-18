Scarlett Johansson, Other Award-winning Actors Join Wes Anderson's Untitled Project

Wes Anderson's upcoming untitled project has made some popular additions to its cast. According to reports, several award-winning actors have joined Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton. While we are eager for more details about the upcoming project, here's who else has joined the cast.

According to a report by Deadline, Marvel's Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's next film. The Lucy actress joins an already existing cast consisting of big names like Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Filming for the project is currently underway in Spain. Plot details for the upcoming project are being kept under wraps. However, the film will be a usual Wes Anderson production where he will write and direct. Information for Scarlett Johansson's character in the film has also not yet been revealed.

Another report by the outlet also claimed that Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the ever-growing cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming project. According to reports, it has been hinted that the cast for this project will be larger than any other Anderson production. This marks the first time that Hope Davis is working with Anderson.

The Newsroom actress recently starred alongside Bryan Cranston in the Showtime series Your Honor. While this isn’t the first time Johansson has worked with Wes Anderson, it will be her first in front of the camera. In Anderson's animated picture, Isle of Dogs, she previously voiced a character as did former Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

Johansson recently starred in her Marvel solo, Black Widow, which inspired a lawsuit against Disney that alleges that her contract was breached when the Marvel movie was released on Disney+ day-and-date. Cranston on the other hand, is wrapping up shooting Jerry and Marge Go Large.

Both Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber will be seen in Anderson’s The French Dispatch, with the latter also having worked with the director in Isle of Dogs. Reports claim that Anderson wants to wrap up shooting for the untitled project by the end of September, in time for the opening of his upcoming film, The French Dispatch. The French Dispatch is slated to release on October 22, 2021.

