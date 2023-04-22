Scarlett Johansson Praises Ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, Calls Him A Good Guy

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up on lessons she learnt from her two failed marriages and also praised her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, she was asked about her marriage to the Deadpool star. Johansson said that they weren’t married for too long, but called him a good guy. The Black Widow star featured on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, Goop on Thursday (April 20).

In a discussion about marriages, Paltrow asked "You've been married two times?" to which the actress responded, "Three times." Paltrow further stated that she forgot Johansson was ever married to Reynolds. "Yes, we weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man (2) or whatever," shared the Jojo Rabbit actress. "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Paltrow continued. Johansson responded with a laugh and said, "He's a good guy."

More about Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds got married in Vancouver Island in 2008. The couple announced their divorce two years later in December 2010. Reynolds later wed Blake Lively in 2012, and the two are now parents to four kids. Johansson then got married to French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, however the couple later divorced in 2017. Together, they share a daughter. The actress later tied the knot with Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost. The couple wed in October 2020 during peak Covid. The couple share a son named Cosmo, whom they welcomed in August 2021.

Talking about her relationship with Jost, Johansson said she always knew him through work and when they first started dating it was different than her other relationships. Earlier, she wasn’t clear about her boundaries. She didn't know what she wanted or needed from somebody else. On the work front, Johansson will next feature in Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson.