Scarlett Johansson is among the prominent American actors best known for her prolific performances in movies namely Manny & Lo, Ghost World, Match Point, Iron Man 2, and A Love Song for Bobby Long among others. As the actor earlier became a mother of a baby boy with her husband Colin Jost, she announced that the name of their baby was Cosmo which created a massive buzz on the internet. The actor recently shed light on how they came up with such a unique name.

Scarlett Johansson shed light on the story behind her baby’s name

According to a recent interaction on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scarlett Johansson went candid about the internet buzz around the unique name of her baby. When asked about how they chose the name Cosmo, Johansson stated that they just threw a bunch of letters together and as they came up with the name, they realised that it was quite charming and refreshing. Stating further, she revealed that all their friends liked the name but Jost’s mother had a hard time accepting it. She even revealed how her mother-in-law kept suggesting different versions of the name.

She exclaimed, “Oh gosh, yeah we just threw a bunch of letters together. Yeah it just seemed like a really kind of refresh[ing], I just thought it was so charming. And then, you know, our friends all liked it. And then Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She was like, ‘This seems..’ It wasn’t like sitting [with her]. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while. I was like, ‘No, he’s already here, he’s out.”

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in October 2020 in a closed ceremony and announced the birth of their baby last year through social media. The announcement was made by Colin with an Instagram post stating, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much[sic].” He further stated, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated[sic]." He also added on the next slide that all the enquiries should be directed to the couple’s publicist @chethinks, Michael Che.”

Image: AP