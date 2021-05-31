Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why Filming 'Black Widow' Was "stressful"

Scarlett Johansson will soon be seen in the new Black Widow film by Marvel. The film has created a huge buzz especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame where Black Widow sacrificed her life. Thus fans were extremely eager to know her story in-depth, which the Black Widow film provides. However, Scarlett Johansson mentioned that it was actually quite stressful to make the film, according to Total Film.

Scarlett Johansson says making Black Widow was 'extremely stressful'

Scarlett Johansson mentioned in the interview with the above-mentioned new portal, that she was excited along with the makers to tell the story of Natasha. She said that the film gave them the opportunity to show Black Widow at a time when she was off her game. Scarlett said that it was this aspect about the film that really made anything possible. Being an executive producer for the movie, the actor said that she was part of all the script meetings for Black Widow. It was during that time when she revealed that they were trying to map out several details that would go into forming the script for the movie.

She said that the team worked hard as they commenced to figure out how Natasha’s origin would be developed for the film. Scarlett Johansson revealed that mapping out all of those things became extremely stressful as there were no guidelines when it came to her character. The actor jovially laughed it off and said that she believes that the MCU fans will respond to Black Widow as flashbacks from her origins, which will all add up to her final sacrifice.

Speaking a bit more about the fans, the actor said that her goal is that the fans feel satisfied with the story of the film. She added that she wishes that the fans could maybe have some resolution with the character’s death. She ended her statement by saying that she feels people really wanted that. The makers also agreed with Johansson and sad that they felt a need to honour the death of Black Widow. The trailer for Black Widow was indeed well received by fans of the MCU who are now eagerly waiting for the film.

Source: Still from Black Widow Trailer

