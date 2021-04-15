Scarlett Johansson Says She 'never Tricked Her Daughter' To Eat Healthy Food

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she is with her daughter at mealtimes. She takes a passive approach towards getting her daughter to eat fruits and vegetables using the ‘one bite rule.’ She discussed how she made eating healthy not seem like ‘a chore’ for her six-year-old Rose Dorothy.

In an interview with People, Scarlett revealed that she never had to trick her daughter to eat healthily. She said that her mother used the ‘one bite rule’ which she also subscribes to with Rose. She thinks that it is best for letting kids discover food without making it feel like a chore. She said that everyone has a different plate and she never tried to force her child to eat anything that she didn’t like. She never tried to hide any food from her if she was trying to pack an extra carrot into it. If she didn't like carrots, she didn't have to eat them. As a parent, one must just offer a variety as much as possible. Scarlett thinks that as one get's older, a palate develops.

Johansson said that she hopes to help other mothers get nutrition to their kids just as smoothly by investing in Jason Karp's company HumanCo and taking over as the creative director for their brand Snow Days. Snow Days has created a healthier take on pizza bites. She launched this organic, grain-free frozen snack last year. The brand is looking at expanding to healthier versions of other nostalgic comfort foods from childhood. Speaking of this, she said that it just made sense especially because she has a 6-year-old daughter.

She understood how important it was to look for both things - convenience and nutrition. She continued that it was kind of a bare-bones category. One passes the freezer and thinks that they will find something in there that could be good on a rainy day but can't. It would be so great to reach the fridge and know that one has a trusted brand that is delicious and wouldn’t make them feel terrible as it is also nutritious.

