Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney As It Pushes For Private Arbitration Of Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney has another update. The Black Widow actress' lawyers are reportedly moving fast when it comes to the upcoming negotiations. Johansson's lawyer John Berlinski made an explosive statement about the lawsuit today, and assured the media that they would provide "overwhelming evidence" for the breach of contract by Disney.

Scarlett Johansson's lawyer releases new statement against Disney

Speaking about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney, her main lawyer John Berlinski once again accused Disney of being misogynistic and sexist. In a recent statement, he said:

After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration.

The very publicised legal feud has been going on ever since the release of Black Widow on Disney+, which the Walt Disney Company allegedly did to boost their subscriptions. When Kasowitz Benson Torres, an LLP attorney, asks "Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public?", Berlinski had the perfect response. He said:

Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions. Yet that is exactly what happened – and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it.

When Scarlett Johansson filed the lawsuit, her lawyer John Berlinski commented as well and had said the same thing. Back in July, the lawyer defended his client and made a statement saying:

It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.

