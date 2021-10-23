'Schitt's Creek': Rose Family's Real-life Mansion Is On Sale For A Whopping Amount; Read

The iconic mansion from which Schitt's Creek's Rose family was evicted during the very first episode of the show has now been listed for sale on a real estate website for a whopping amount.

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by a father and son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, that aired from 2015 to 2020 on CBC Network and on Netflix for the Indian viewers. The plot follows the life of a rich family, including Moira, David, Alexis and Johny, who lose their wealth and then try to rebuild their lives again in a small town called Schitt's Creek. A glimpse of the mansion is depicted in the opening scenes of the first episode of the show and it consisted of all marble flooring and gigantic chandeliers.

Rose Family mansion on sale

According to the reports by The Wrap, the Rose family mansion from the Schitt's Creek has been listed for sale for $17.7 million or C$21.88 million, however, the same property was listed in 2018 for C$21,788,000.

The mansion reportedly consists of a golf simulator, a banquet hall and two swimming pools, a wine cellar, a private movie theatre along with a parking area for 14 cars. The house also consists of 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, marble stairs, Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes, and a carved limestone exterior, as reported by the real estate website. It is located in Toronto on Fifeshire road in the ritzy St Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood.

Schitt's Creek plot, cast & more

Schitt's Creek consists of 80 episodes spread over six seasons revolves around the lives of a wealthy family who are ditched by their financial manager and are forced to live with their only remaining asset, a small town named Schitt's Creek, which the father bought it as a joke for his son in the show. The story further continues depicting their life being spent in a small motel. Some of the popular cast members of the series include actors namely Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Dan Levy as David Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, Dustin Milligan as Theodore "Ted" Mullens, Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer and many more. While the series came to an end in 2020 after 80 episodes spread over six seasons, it is currently streaming on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@schittscreek/CBC