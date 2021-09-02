Scott Disick Called Out By Kourtney Kardashian's Ex For Trying To Diss Her Relationship

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, musician Travis Barker, have been winning the internet with stunning pictures from their Italy trip. However, while fans are appreciating the public display of affection between the couple, affectionately dubbed as 'Kravis', Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is not very happy with their posts.

Disick, a former reality television star and the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children, seemingly tried to throw some shade on his ex by teaming up with Younes Bendjima, who had also dated Kardashian for a brief period. Here's what happened:

Did Scott Disick shade Kourtney Kardashian for her PDA with Travis Barker?

Fans are loving the PDA between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. However, it seems like Scott Disick is not a fan of the couple canoodling all over Italy. A leaked screenshot of a conversation Disick had with Younes Bendjima bears testimony to this fact. In the leaked screenshot, Disick can be seen mocking Kardashian in a message sent to Bendjima, where he writes "Yo is this chick ok!???? (sic)"

Bendjima, an Algerian model, however, does not wish to take part in the conversation. He, instead, surprised fans by taking a screenshot of the conversation and posting it on his Instagram story. When Disick tried to express how he thought Kardashian was crazy for publically romancing Barker in Italy, Bendjima simply said "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro."

Scott Disick also shared a photo of Kourtney and Travis getting cosy on a boat as they shared a kiss. Bendjima didn't just share Scott's shady DM. The model went on to call out Scott in another story on Instagram saying, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were in a relationship from 2005 to 2015 and then again in small periods between 2016 and 2018. The pair share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The former couple's tumultuous relationship was extensively covered on Kardashian's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

