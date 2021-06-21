Scott Disick Gives His 'blessing' To Kourtney Kardashian During KUWTK Reunion

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has amassed a huge fan base over the years. The show ended its 20th season, leaving fans all over the world wanting more. For the final time, the Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion episode. Among the many appearances on the show, Scott Disick joined the Jenner-Kardashian family in the second part of Andy Cohen's Reunion special.

Disick was a frequent guest on the show due to his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a decade. Kourtney and Scott Disick discussed their relationship and future on Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain. Scott and Kourtney were asked what they thought about it now that they were separated and in separate relationships.

Andy Cohen asked the duo if they would "bless" each other's new relationships with Amelia Gray Hamlin and Travis Barker. In response, Scott shared that he believed if one truly loves someone, one must want them to be happy no matter what. So he revealed that he will bestow a blessing on her in order for her to be happy. Kourtney, on the other hand, responded to Disick's relationship by saying that whoever made him happy would have her blessing. Disick is currently engaged to model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scott and Kourtney also discussed their relationship and what caused their separation. While Kourtney insisted that Scott "will always be family," she admitted that his substance abuse issues were the primary reason for their breakup. While he, on the other hand, joked with their family about wanting to "kill" Kourtney's suitors, he did give his blessing to her and her new beau, Travis Barker. Kourtney and Scott were married for over a decade before officially divorcing in 2016. They have three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

A source told PEOPLE in January 2021 that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." According to the source, Travis frequently spoils Kourtney and gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday. According to reports, Kourtney appears to be very happy with Travis, and he is very much into her. The couple made their relationship official in February 2021 with a hand-holding photo taken over Valentine's Day weekend. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement.

Image: Scott Disick Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.