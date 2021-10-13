Scream 2022 Trailer: Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell Return For A Thrilling Adventure; Watch

As fans were excitedly waiting for the Scream 2022 movie trailer after getting to watch the film's teaser a few days back, it recently hit the internet and created a buzz.

Scream 2022 will be the fifth installment of the Scream film series and will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream 2022 movie trailer out

As the makers recently dropped the Scream 2022 movie trailer, the fans witnessed a thrilling sneak peek at the upcoming horror adventure with the popular actors. The trailer begins with Tara (Jenna Ortega) texting Amber when she receives a phone call on the landline. As she disconnects the call, she receives a text telling her to attend the call. The moment she takes the call, she hears the voice of the ghost and the doors of her house begin to unlock. The ghost then breaks into her house and presumably kills her. The trailer further depicts the return of the original characters of the film who decide to target the ghost together.

Apart from the original characters, the fans will witness many newcomers to the film including actors namely Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar and Reggie Conquest.

The moment the trailer surfaced on the internet, fans began to react to it and stated how they could not wait further to watch the film. here's how they reacted-

When is Scream 2022 coming out?

On August 29, 2020, it was announced that the movie will be released in the theatres on January 14, 2022. It was also revealed that the upcoming movie in the Scream movie series will not be titled Scream 5 and just simply Scream as it will not be a complete continuity to the past films. This time there are two directors who will be a part of the series bankrolled by Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, Vanderbilt, and William Sherak, with Kevin Williamson serving as an executive producer.

Scream 2022 cast

Many of the actors such as Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton and others will be reprising their roles in the new movie alongside the newcomers. Some of them include David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Jack Quaid as Richie, Dylan Minnette as Wes, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy and others.

