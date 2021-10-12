Scream Teaser Out; Here's When Trailer Of 2022 Slasher Film Will Be Released

As Scream 5 is one of the highly-anticipated movies the fans have been waiting for, the makers recently unveiled a teaser video of the same while escalating the curiosity of the fans by revealing the release date of the trailer.

Scream 2022 is the American meta slasher movie and will be the fifth instalment in the Scream movie series. The movie has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream 2022 trailer release date unveiled

The series writer, Kevin Williamson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short clip revealing the teaser of the film and unveiling that the Scream 2022 trailer has been slated to release tomorrow, i.e. on 13 October 2021. While the writer shared the teaser clip in his Instagram stories, he recently gave a sneak peek at the film on Instagram through which he depicted a glimpse of the ghost of the film. As the fans have been wondering who is ghost in Scream 2022, Willaimson also hinted at it through his caption and revealed that "it is always someone you know."

Scream 2022 release date

On August 29, 2020, it was announced that the movie will be released in the theatres on January 14, 2022. It was also revelaed that the upcoming movie in the Scream movie series will not be titled Scream 5 and just simply Scream as it will not be a complete continuity to the past films. As the director of the past Scream movies, Wes Craven passed away in 2015, the upcoming movie will be the first movie in the series that will not be helmed by him. On the other hand, this time there are two directors who will be a part of the series bankrolled by Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak, with Kevin Williamson serving as an executive producer.

Scream 2022 cast

Many of the actors such as Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton and others will be reprising their roles in the new movie while it will unveil a couple of newcomers as well. Some of them include David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jack Quaid as Richie, Dylan Minnette as Wes, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy and many more.

Image: Instagram/@screammovies