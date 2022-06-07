'Scream 6': Neve Campbell Exits Franchise After 25 Yrs; 'offer Didn’t Equate To My Value'

Neve Campbell is famous for her role as Sidney Prescott in the hit Scream franchise, and fans were looking forward to seeing her in Scream 6. However, the actor has revealed that she will not be returning to the franchise over a pay dispute, as per Variety. This will mark the first film without the much-loved actor in 25 years, and several netizens mourned her exit from the franchise.

Neve Campbell exits Scream franchise after 25 years

Speaking to the publication, the actor revealed that she will not be returning for Scream 6. She mentioned that as a woman in the field, she had to 'work extremely hard' to establish herself and that the offer she was presented with 'did not equate to the value' she brought to the franchise. Although she mentioned it was a 'difficult decision' to make, she extended her gratitude to her 'incredibly supportive' fans and thanked them for showering love on her for the last 25 years. She said:

"Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you."

Neve Campbell was last seen in the franchise in the 2022 film Scream, in which she played the lead role alongside Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Skeet Ulrich and others. The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and followed the mysterious events of the town of Woodsboro. Terror strikes when a new individual dons the Ghostface mask and targets teenagers.

Scream franchise

The first film from the franchise was released in 1996 and fans loved the movie's new take on the classic horror tropes. The film followed the events that took place after the murder of Sidney Prescott's mom. Sidney, shocked by the death of her mother and the murders that follow, takes it upon herself to investigate and unmask the killer. The film was helmed by Wes Craven, who continued to create even more thrilling and mysterious films in the franchise after the success of the first one.

The remaining films, which were released in 1997, 2000, 2011 and 2022, followed a similar pattern with a Ghostface terrorising a group of teenagers, with numerous twists coming in the way before the revelation of the killer's identity.