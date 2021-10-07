'Scream' Actor Melissa Barrera Has Seen The Film's Final Cut, Says Fans 'ain't Ready'

The American horror film series Scream is gearing up for the release of its fifth instalment, with the franchise's official Twitter handle recently teasing that something was up for revelation. One of the upcoming flick's fresh faces, actor Melissa Barrera has seen the final cut of the movie and is all praises for it. Taking to her Twitter handle recently, she revealed having seen the final version of the film and added that the audience 'ain’t ready' for what's in store for them.

The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial will witness several newcomers and fresh Hollywood talent including Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. They'll be joining the franchise's regulars like David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton.

Melissa Barrera teases fans after watching Scream

Taking to the microblogging site on Thursday, October 7, the In the Heights fame actor wrote," "Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie Y'all ain't ready". Scream's official Twitter handle responded to her declaration and wrote, "I get scared really easy. should I go with someone." Take a look.

Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie

Y’all ain’t ready 🔪 — Melissa Barrera (@MelissaBarreraM) October 6, 2021

I get scared really easy. should i go with someone — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 7, 2021

The film has been written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, while Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, Kevin Williamson and William Sherak are bankrolling the project. The movie comes as a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4 and will follow the story of a young woman who returns to her ancient hometown, only to witness several murder cases linked to a single masked serial killer, called Ghostface. The film has been shot widely across Wilmington, North Carolina, from September to November 2020. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film is slated to release on January 14, 2022. Unlike previous movies, the movie will not carry any numerical order, and will be simply called 'Scream'.

The first flick of the franchise came out in 1996 and was helmed by late director Wes Craven. It showcased the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who is a high school student from Woodsboro, California. Her life is upturned when she becomes a target for a mysterious Ghostface killer.

