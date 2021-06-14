'Scrubs' Cast Reunites On Steve Harvey's 'Celebrity Family Feud', Fans Call It 'amazing'

American comedy sitcom Scrubs recently had a reunion on Steve Harvey's Celebrity Family Feud. On June 10, it was announced through a Twitter post that the cast will reunite and will be pitted against each other. In the announcement post, the official account of the celebrity show also shared a clip from the episode. On June 13, during the second episode of the seventh season, fans witnessed the reunion. Other than this, the fans also expressed their excitement after the episode. Take a look.

A look at Scrubs reunion on Celebrity Family Feud

In the Sunday (June 13) episode, fans witnessed that in the first game Turk and J.D., also known as Donald Faison and Zach Braff teamed up against Neil Flynn (famously known as the Janitor). Other than this, Zach and Donald's team also included two of their friends from their podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends. They were joined by the podcast editor Joelle Monique and the sound engineer Daniel "Danl" Goodman. The group also included Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.

On the other hand, the opposition team included a team of six called Beer Shark Mice that was led by Neil Flynn. The group consisted of Dave Koechner (from Anchorman), Peter Hulne, Pat Finn, Mike Coleman and Paul Vaillancourt. In the second half, fans also saw the cast from other sitcoms. Wendi McLendon-Covey from The Goldbergs' went against actor Patrick Warburton from Family Guy, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Rules of Engagement.

Your favorite sitcom stars are making their way to the #CelebrityFamilyFeud stage this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/JwNHRdiVbL — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) June 10, 2021

As soon as the announcement and the episode aired, the fans went on to express their excitement. Some netizens said that they were waiting for the Scrubs reunion while others were just happy to see the cast on the show. Take a look.

Friends reunion, now scrubs on family feud...for my earlier fandom wishlist....now I'd like something related to Sports Night please. — Nick (@usaussie) June 14, 2021

Watching Celebrity Family Feud, its still amazing @zachbraff @donald_faison are still best friends after all of these years after Scrubs. That's some true Brown Bear love right there. #FamilyFeud — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) June 14, 2021

Seeing the cast of scrubs on family feud is so cool. I love that show so much, I really gotta find a way to rewatch it. — Tico 😼⚔️ (@Tico_UwU) June 14, 2021

It was so much fun to watch one of my favorite improv teams on Celebrity Family Feud. @BeerSharkMice will always be winners in my book! @WhatsUpWithPV pic.twitter.com/3lZkTP1uRs — Kathleen Howat (@KathleenHowat) June 14, 2021

Watching @zachbraff and @donald_faison on Celebrity Family Feud is like watching a day dream of JD’s come true. — ash (@ashleymccarthy_) June 14, 2021

Though I don’t frequently watch, I’m enjoying the celebrity family feud tonight. Fake Doctors, and Beer Shark Mice. — Kelli (@KelliGOPHATER) June 14, 2021

More about Scrubs episodes

The episodes of the comedy sitcom, Scrubs aired from 2001 to 2010. The cast included Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes. The show revolved around a fictional Sacred Heart Hospital and the cast played the role of medical interns. Most of the episodes included the daydreams of the character, John "J.D." Dorian, played by Zach Braff.

