Sean Penn Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Returning To US From Ukraine: Reports

In an unfortunate turn of events, Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Read on to know more.

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 days after his return from war-struck Ukraine, reported Just Jared. According to the outlet, owing to the health scare, Penn was unable to attend the Directors Guild of America Awards that was held on Sunday, March 12. 

According to the report, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson confirmed the news regarding Sean Penn's COVID diagnosis. Apparently, Penn was supposed to present an award to Anderson for his Oscar-nominated film, Licorice Pizza. However, it was Penn's ex-wife Leila George, who filled in for the director as she presented the trophy to Anderson.

Meanwhile, Anderson, during his thanking speech, did not fail to laud Penn and his efforts during the pandemic era. It is, however, to be noted that Sean Penn has not issued any update regarding his health condition as of yet.

Notably, the veteran Hollywood director was filming a documentary in Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia. Post filming, Penn made a safe return to his home country, the US earlier in March. In the meantime, Penn, during his journey, also revealed that he and his crewmates had to abandon their cars while crossing the Ukrainian border. Sharing a picture of the same on Twitter, Pen wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Penn was also among the first celebrities to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching an unprovoked military offensive on Ukraine. He wrote on Twitter, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost".

