It has been 15 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, wreaking havoc on the entire nation. Amid the crisis, the Ukrainian government had asked for fighter jets to combat the ongoing situation. However, for the second consecutive day, the Pentagon has dismissed the proposal by Poland to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine via the United States, claiming that the idea would risk escalating the conflict between Russia and NATO. Actor Sean Penn recently took to Twitter and called on the US and Poland to get those fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as possible.

For the unversed, amid the ongoing war, the Hollywood star was working on a documentary in the war-hit country. However, on March 1, he had to leave the country by walking miles towards the Polish border as he and his two colleagues abandoned their car. Having faced the ground situation in Ukraine, the actor has been voicing out his support for the war-torn nation and has been doing everything to help the people stuck. Recently, the actor appealed to the US and Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine so that it could help them face the enemies better.

'Public outcry may find the bottleneck'

He shared a picture on the micro-blogging site where he was seen indulged in a video call with President Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak. In his post, the actor wrote that ‘public outcry may find the bottleneck.’

“I JUST got off a call with President Zelensky’s Chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Somewhere in the bureaucratic chain between our White House & the Polish Gov., the desperately NEEDED jets are not yet delivered to Ukraine. Public outcry may find the bottleneck (sic)”, he tweeted.

I JUST got off a call with President Zelensky’s Chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Somewhere in the bureaucratic chain between our White House & the Polish Gov., the desperately NEEDED jets are not yet delivered to Ukraine. Public outcry may find the bottleneck. pic.twitter.com/jFfRQTuT1K — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) March 9, 2022

According to the Pentagon, the Polish plan to send Soviet-era MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine via a US facility in Germany is "high-risk." During a news conference, spokesperson John Kirby stated, “We believe the best way to support Ukrainian defence is by providing them the weapons and the systems that they need most to defeat Russian aggression," Anadolu Agency reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force presently has many squadrons of fully mission competent aircraft, according to Kirby. He went on to say that they believe that adding extra warplanes to the Ukrainian inventory will have little impact on the Ukrainian Air Force's effectiveness. "Therefore, we believe that the gain from transferring those MiG-29s is low," Anadolu Agency quoted Kirby as saying.

(Image: AP)