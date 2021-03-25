Sean Young Reveals Charlie Sheen's Inappropriate Behaviour While Filming 'Wall Street'

Sean Young and Charlie Sheen worked together on the 1987 film Wall Street directed by Oliver Stone. In a recent interview, Young made some shocking revelation about the inappropriate behaviour of Charlie Sheen and Oliver Stone on the sets of Wall Street. She revealed Charlie Sheen had taped c**t on her back while her clashes with Oliver Stone led to a much smaller role than planned.

In an interview with The Daily Beast published on Monday, the 61-year-old actor said her costar Sheen had written the word C*** on a piece of tape and stuck it behind her back while on the set of the film. Co-star Michael Douglas tore the paper before she could see it and when she asked him what was that, he asked her to forget it. Later the art dealer who had brought all the paintings that were on the wall was guarding the paintings and he told Young what Charlie had done. The next day she confronted Charlie and said his father was a "pro" but writing "c***" on a piece of tape was not "pro" but only "stupid". Young also stated that Charlie was on a lot of coke while filming Wall Street.

In the same interview, Young revealed her clashes with the director Oliver Stone which eventually led to a smaller role in the film and a harder time on set. Young recalled Stone putting her co-star Hannah in a backless dress that she was not comfortable wearing. When she asked him why would he force her to wear something she was not comfortable in he asked her to excuse them for a minute and he got up and left the trailer. Then later at the rehearsal, he gave her lines from a scene to Daryl. When she asked him what was the point of the scene if she had no lines, he said she was right and fired her. Young went to her trailer to get her stuff and got into a car and the driver who she thought was dropping her to Manhattan dropped her at a bus station instead.

Details of Sean Young's movies

Sean Young made her film debut with the film Jane Austen in Manhattan in 1980 followed by a role in the film Stripes in 1981. She played the female lead 'Racheal' alongside Harrison Ford in the classic science fiction film Blade Runner in 1982 and she reprised the role in 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Her popular films include Dune, No Way Out, Cousins, Fatal Instinct, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. In October 2013, she played the role of Docter Lucien in Star Trek: Renegades which starred Tim Russ, Walter Koenig, Garrett Wang, and J.G. Hertzler.

Details of Charlie Sheen's movies and shows

Charlie Sheen replaced Michel J. Fox in Spin City in the 2000s and won Golden Globe Award for Best Actor- Television series Musical or Comedy. He starred in the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men which earned him several Golden Globe and Emmy Awards nominations. His popular films include Platoon, Young Guns, Major League, Hot Shots, The Three Musketeers, and Beyond the Law.

