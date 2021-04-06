Sebastian Stan Says Marvel Fans Sometimes Try To "activate" Winter Soldier In Public

Sebastian Stan plays James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The former assassin would activate his killer side when someone says particular words to him. Now, the actor disclosed that fans try to evoke his assassin role in real life.

Marvel fans try to trigger Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier role?

In a recent interview with BBC Radio, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan revealed how fans will come up to him and use the Winter Soldier’s trigger words to see his reaction. He said that it happens quite often. It happens at coffee shops and at a lot of places. The actor mentioned that it is always very funny for him. He guesses that it is an honourable thing as he is very taken with it all the time.

Sebastian Stan mentioned he sometimes looks at people in the face and tells them that "no", he will not become the Winter Soldier when they say those words. He tells them to keep saying it, and encourages them that they should say it, because maybe that is a moment, they both need to have together. But he assures them that nothing crazy will happen.

The Winter Soldier's triggering words journal was seen in Captain America: Civil War. A personnel said some words and then he forgets everything ready to take orders. Baron Zemo uses the words to turn Bucky into Winter Soldier and break the government facility, making him a fugitive. The same words were used when he was ordered to kill Tony Stark’s parents.

Sebastian Stan is currently seen in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. The duo is tracking down a group of super-soldiers called the Flag Smashers. The series also introduced the new Captain America aka John Walker played by Wyatt Russell.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast also includes Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. There are currently three episodes available of the series. It consists of six episodes in total, with the remaining three releasing soon.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Captain America: Civil War