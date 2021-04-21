Seinfeld Star Michael Richards And Wife Reportedly Sued For Cutting Down Neighbour's Trees

Michael Richards, best known for his role in the hit television sitcom Seinfeld, is reportedly being sued for 'maliciously' cutting down trees on neighbour's property. As per reports, he and his wife climbed into their neighbour's property to do the deed. Read more here.

According to the reports by TMZ, Michael Richards and his wife are being sued for reportedly cutting down their neighbours' 30-year-old trees. In court records acquired by TMZ, it is claimed that the actor and his wife, Beth Skipp, climbed over to the property of their neighbour, Maxine Adams, and cut down their mature Brazilian Pepper Trees and underbrush along with it. The alleged event is said to have happened on April 2 in the wealthy LA neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades where the actor currently resides. Adams owns the property next door to the 71-year-old actor and his wife. The neighbour of the actor claims that the couple chopped down the five-metre of her trees and cited the reason as to enhance the value of their home and that removing the trees would clear their view. The couple allegedly did this to get a better view of the Pacific Ocean.

But the neighbour of the Seinfeld actor claims that the trees gave her property privacy and shade, and if she were to plant a new tree again, it would take almost 20 years for the tree to reach the same height as before her precious trees were put down. For this reason, Maxine Adams is suing Richards and his wife Beth Skipp for US$62,000 the amount she said would cost her to replant.

A quick look at Michael Richards career

Michael Richards is best known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on the television sitcom Seinfeld. For his role in the show, the actor received Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times. Seinfeld cast included actors Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in lead roles opposite Richards. After his popularity in the show Seinfeld, Richards starred in his own sitcom, The Michael Richards Show, which was cancelled after 2 months. The actor has appeared in various other TV shows like Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, The Larry Sanders Show and Kirstie. His movie credits include So I Married an Axe Murderer, Airheads, Young Doctors in Love, Problem Child, Coneheads, UHF, and Trial and Error.

