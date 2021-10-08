Selena Gomez And Chris Evans A Couple? Twitterati Find Clues Of 'hot Couple' Romance

Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez the latest couple in town? Many users among Twitteratti are sure about it and can't contain their excitement about it. However, there is no official confirmation about the latest romance if any and there is no word from the people in question.

Netizens have been making the assumption on the basis of few clues they spotted on the Internet. The duo has reportedly been together on multiple occasions recently And the latest activity that is being talked about is of the Captain America actor following the singer on Instagram.

Is Selena Gomez dating Chris Evans?

It all started with the stars being spotted exiting a studio in Los Angeles a few days ago. This was followed by the two then spending some time together at a restaurant and pictures surfaced as they left the eatery separately.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf — RIRI🔪 (anti cupcakes) (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

And the latest gesture was Selena being one of the only 159 people he follows on Instagram.

It’s my time more than ever to push my Chris Evans and Selena Gomez agenda ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OvR3cOlSfM — chef cale 🐍 | A Victim🌱 (@calesreputation) September 24, 2021

Many netizens took to Twitter and shared how they hoped that the rumours indeed come true. Some of them called them a 'power couple.' One netizen called them a 'hot couple', while 'most attractive couple' was another term mentioned for them.

I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple pic.twitter.com/og1bgSmh0j — eerie echo Ѽ - FRAN DAY (@effortlessecho) October 7, 2021

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW — dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

A point to note is that Selena had said way back in 2015, that she 'kind of' had a crush on him. 'Isn't he cute?' she had said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Oh man, he’s either gonna hate me or love me,” she had stated after her confession.

Another common link between the duo was that Chris Evans' brother Scott Evans had worked in the movie Behaving Badly opposite Selena Gomez in 2014.

Selena was in a much-public relationship with fellow pop star Justin Bieber from 2010, on and off, before parting ways, after which the latter married model Hailey Baldwin.

Since then, Selena was linked with basketball star Jimmy Butler. However, the relationship did not make headway and they split.

Chris Evans broke up with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate after an on-off relationship in 2018. The actor was then linked to Lily James last year.