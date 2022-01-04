Last Updated:

Selena Gomez Bids Adieu To Her Role Mavis In 'Hotel Transylvania' Franchise

As Selena Gomez returns to voice the role of Mavis, she gets emotional as this movie will bring the franchise to a finale, calling her role a crazy adventure.

Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez are back again to woo their fans across the globe with the fourth movie of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The movie will be streamed on Prime Video on January 14, 2022. Selena Gomez, who has essayed the role of Mavis in the film, got emotional as this movie will bring the franchise to a finale.

Selena Gomez returns as Mavis

As Selena Gomez returns to voice the role of Mavis, she has also been involved with the movie as an executive producer. Getting emotional, Gomez said that it is hard to say goodbye to Mavis but it feels right because this film does bring the story full circle. She further added that it’s a big, crazy adventure as the transformation idea is so much fun and 'it takes all of our characters to a part of the world that we don’t usually get to see in movies'. Selena said that they are going out of a bang. 

Continuing it, The Dead Don't Die actor stated that a lot of young adults have a moment when they can’t believe that they’ve grown up and are now in charge which they term as adulting. Describing her character in the movie, she said that Mavis knows what's at stake, she loves her dad and her husband, and she is not going to let their tricks destroy everything. Gomez said that Mavis is going to be an adult who heroically comes to the rescue and she embraces that role for herself.

Earlier, Sony Pictures had released the trailer of Hotel Transylvania that left fans in awe. The franchise has been consistently garnering great numbers in the box office and is loved by kids and adults alike. The fourth instalment of the superhit franchise is no less than a fun ride as it reveals how every monster in the hotel takes a human form after a conscious blunder from Van Helsing.

While most actors have repeated their roles for the finale, Adam Sandler has bid adieu to the productions. Afterwards, Brian Hull joined the Hotel Transylvania 4 cast as Dracula. Genndy Tartakovsky has also returned as the screenwriter and executive producer for the finale. 

