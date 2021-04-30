Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health 101 Campaign: 'I Know Firsthand How Lonely It Feels'

Very recently, prolific singer, songwriter, and actor Selena Gomez's Instagram family learned that she has inaugurated a Mental Health 101 campaign through her beauty brand, known as 'Rare Beauty' on Thursday. As one will soon see, Gomez announced the same through an elaborate post. The post also sees her seeing this initiative as an attempt to educate people regarding mental health and gain a sense of awareness about the same as well. A section of the post sees Gomez also empathizing with those who are dealing with those issues alone, speaking as someone who is a part of that statistic as well.

Selena Gomez launches Mental Health 101 programme:

The post which follows the one that can be seen above sees Gomez dedicating the initiative in question to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational institutions The post contains a set of slides, the first one of which sees Mental Health being listed as its own educational course alongside the likes of Math, Science, History and Physical Education. The post even contains certain statistics about mental health, a petition which sees the artist calling on the philanthropy community to support mental health services in schools, and a fundraiser for the Rare Impact Fund which was launched by her on her last year. At the time, Selena Gomez's age was 28 years old.

Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. Born and raised in Texas, Gomez began her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. Later on, she starred as a lead in a Disney Channel original series known as Wizards Of Waverly Place. Right around that time, Gomez's career as a singer took off. She went on to establish herself as one of the western music industry's most bankable singers with multiple chart-topping singles and albums. As far as Selena Gomez's family is concerned, the same is comprised of Mandy Teefey, her mother, and her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez. As far as siblings are concerned, Selena Gomez has two half-sisters, namely Gracie Elliot Teefey and Victoria "Tori" Gomez. Details regarding Selena Gomez's future endeavours are currently under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Image credit: Selena Gomez Instagram