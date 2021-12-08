Selena Gomez Turns Producer For Spanish True-crime Docuseries 'Mi Vecino, El Cartel'

After acing her singing and acting stints, Selena Gomez is set to produce her first Spanish language series. The songstress, along with her production banner July Moon Productions has sealed a deal to bankroll Mi Vecino, El Cartel (meaning The Cartel Among Us), a true-crime docuseries which will stream on Univison's new global streaming service sometime in 2022.

According to People, the series follows the murder of Juan Guerrero Chap, a former cartel lawyer and 'high-level cooperator' for the U.S. government. It will showcase the investigations and trials that went on for many years. In a statement, Selena Gomez mentioned that being a true crime fan, she was instantly drawn to the story surrounding Juan Guerrero Chapa's homicide. She said that the instance took place near her hometown in Texas, and the storyline was 'unlike anything' she has ever heard.

Selena Gomez to produce Univision's true-crime docuseries

The actor iterated that she's extremely excited to partner with Univision, and is looking forward to 'really pull back the layers of his double life'. Rodrigo Mazon, a senior official at Univision, also noted that the latest partnership is just the beginning of the network's journey with the star, who has also bankrolled the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Mazon also mentioned that the global icon cares a lot about 'elevating Latinx voices and storytelling', which made their match 'perfect'. She noted that the story is 'pretty gripping and thrilling and crazy' and that everyone in the Spanish-speaking world, as well as globally, would be extremely interested to hear about it.

Meanwhile, Gomez recently starred in an and executive produced Hulu's most-watched comedy Only Murders in the Building. She was also the executive producer for the Sony Pictures film The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Selena Gomez receives first-ever Grammy nomination

The Recording Academy's recently released Grammy nominations list saw Selena Gomez bag her first nod for her Latin album Revelación. The singer's album is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, she’s up against big competition in the category, nominated alongside Pablo Alborán (Vértigo), Paula Arenas (Mis Amores), Ricardo Arjona (Hecho a la Antigua), Camilo (Mis Manos), and Alex Cuba (Mendó).

(IMAGE: AP)