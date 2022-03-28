Serena Williams Shares Her Shocked Reaction After Will Smith Hit Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage as he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. The moment went viral on social media resulting in several memes with viewers asking if it was scripted or real. Many celebrities including Billie Eilish, Jason Mamoa, Nicole Kidman and more gave shocking reactions to the whole incident.

Serena Williams reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Videos and pictures from the Dolby Theatre surfaced online with Will Smith and Chris Rock dominating the headlines. Shortly after the incident, Serena Williams took to her Instagram stories and expressed her speechlessness with her mouth open. In another video, Williams said, "I just sat down, because I was like, I gotta put that drink down."

Rock cracked a joke in which he compared Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film G.I. Jane and suggested that she should appear in a sequel. Jada Pinkett Smith could be seen rolling her eyes in the video while Smith continued to laugh. Subsequently, Rock can be heard saying 'That was a nice one!' A few seconds later, Smith walked toward the stage and hits the host across his face. This act by Smith even triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, ''Keep my wife's name out your f***king mouth.''

Comedian Kathy Griffin called Will Smith's reaction a 'bad practice'

Earlier, in the day, Comedian Kathy Griffin called Will Smith's reaction a 'bad practice'. She tweeted, "Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theatres."

Academy Awards releases official statement

The Academy Awards have also released an official statement claiming that they 'do not condone violence' in any form. They tweeted from their official Twitter handle, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Image: Instagram/@serenawilliams/AP